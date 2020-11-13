The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Jacob Matthew Hartman, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to illuminate headlamps and failure to produce an insurance card.
Timothy Prentice, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, third-degree possession of controlled substance and license to be in possession.
Kelly Stallins, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with speeding and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Deantre Mayes, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and failure to illuminate headlamps.
Aubrey Goodwin, 44, of Greenville, was charged Tuesday with nine counts of failure to appear.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.