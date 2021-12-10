Fourth grade teachers and students at Pride Elementary have brought the train station from Polar Express to life in the hallways of their school.
Every year the school hosts a pajama night and a showing of the movie The Polar Express, complete with hot cocoa and snacks for the students. Thanks to COVID, last year’s event was canceled, so this year the teachers knew they had to bring it. They wanted to transform the halls to make it look like a scene out of the movie and this year it was able to become a reality.
“The entire hallway took about two weeks,” Lauren Oldham, Pride Elementary Computer Lab Teacher. “All of the fourth grade chipped in. The students helped to create the paper chain and they cut snowflakes out to put up. There is also a ‘Christmas Wish Wall’ where they added their very own wishes for Santa.”
The fourth grade teachers decided on the Polar Express theme partly because the event was canceled last year, but also because it is more of a wintry theme that could be up in the halls longer than something that was more specific to Christmas. The plan is to keep it up through the New Year to bring holiday cheer to all those who walk the halls.
“The students really enjoyed making the decorations and helping The Polar Express vision come to life, Sarah Neathery, Fourth Grade Teacher at Pride Elementary. “They really enjoyed how magical it is.”
If you are not familiar with The Polar Express, the story is truly magical. It is that of a young boy on Christmas Eve who boards the powerful train that is headed to the North Pole. As the adventure unfolds, the extraordinarily ride to Santa Claus’ home becomes that of a journey of self-discovery. The story shows that the wonder of life never fades for those who truly believe.
Principal Kristy Saint shared that each grade puts something special together for the holiday season, but this is the only decoration that takes up the entire hallway, making it something for everyone to walk down and enjoy.
Upon entering the school you will notice a beautifully decorated, large, Christmas tree. This is the wonderful work of the fifth graders, as they are the only ones who get to decorate the tree. This year’s theme was ‘cowboys.’ Each student gets to make their own ornaments and before winter break they get to take them home to hang on their family tree.
“This is something that the fifth graders look forward to every year because it is something that only they get to do,” Kristy Saint, Pride Elementary Principal.
Pride Elementary has certainly put a lot of effort and pride in their holiday decorations. The students and staff are happy to be able to celebrate and continue The Polar Express tradition again this year.
