The last day to apply to participate in Leadership Hopkins County is today.
Lisa Miller, executive director of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, said organizers decided to extend the deadline to allow more people to join.
“We love to have a certain number,” she said.
They had people tell them they meant to apply but hadn’t gotten around to it before the original deadline of Aug. 15, so they decided to extend it.
Miller said the Leadership Hopkins County program is a great program for individuals and businesses to learn about the community and make connections.
“A lot of businesses send an employee every year,” she said. “They see the value after their employee comes back after having gone through the program. They have seen so many new aspects of our community, and they have met so many new contacts.”
This year’s participants will attend an orientation on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and a two-day retreat on Sept. 29 and 30. After that, the participants will attend program days once a month to learn about different areas in the community like education, government, agriculture, industry and coal.
The class is divided into three groups to come up with a community project. The program lasts from September to May and ends with a graduation dinner in May.
Karen Tapp, a Leadership Hopkins County committee member, said she loves Leadership because it focuses on the community she loves.
“You get to see a behind-the-curtain view on all areas,” she said.
Going through Leadership changed how she did business, said Tapp. It changed how she looked at herself and how she viewed business and opened a lot of doors networking-wise.
“I see people blossom when they go through leadership,” she said.
Miller said she still has contacts and friends from when she went through Leadership 30 years ago that are still invaluable to her today.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.