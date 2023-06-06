Piano 1

The Conservatory of Music in Madisonville held its “Student Spring Piano Concert” in May at First Christian Church. Students performed one, two, or a medley of pieces of music ranging from Modern, Classical, Broadway, and Hymns, concluding with an encore performance by the CSCN Ensemble performing George Bizet’s “Carmen Overture.” The ensemble consisted of three students playing the same piano, so six hands on a piano, and one student playing the tambourine. The students participating in the concert were in the front row; Maddison Ina, Peter McEnaney, Chloe Stroud, Kaiden Ina, Sadie Pointer, Hadley Carter, Anne Foster, Ellie Hofmann, and Ester Garrigan. In the second row; Nicholas Landers, Isaac Canterberry, Luke Foster, Emmalein Canterberry, Reagan Barnes, Royce Wang, Chloe Shoots, Anne Pham, Alex Ray, Anya Schwartzlose, and Allie Garrigan. In the third row; Katherine Terry, Elizabeth Ashby, Paige Brummer, Emma Clark, Emma Duncan, Chloe Clemens, Noah Brumfield, Lauren Frazer, Rachel Whitmer, and Andrew Whitmer. In the fourth row; Holt Redpath, Sabrina Wang, boo Burton, Lily Solise, Cameron Let, Ethan Clemens, and Bella Clemens. In the fifth row; Sam Dodds, chase Brummer, Camden Clark, Noah Schneider, Caleb Tagg, and Emma Tagg.

 Submitted photo

