During Monday night’s meeting, the Hopkins County School Board of Education approved a resolution to adopt Kentucky House Bill 678.
Hopkins County Schools Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said the bill, which Gov. Andy Beshear has signed, shortens the approval process for facility projects like funding, finance, design, construction, and renovation.
“What this does is from April of this year to June of 2024, it eliminates the approval from the state level with the exception of the initial approval of the initial project documents,” he said.
Typically, the approvals process from the Kentucky Department of Education is long, with approvals taking a month to two months for each step.
“There are only a handful of people responsible for those approvals at the state level for the entire state of Kentucky,” said Cline.
The bill will allow districts to move forward with construction, renovations, and other things a lot more quickly.
Cline said he believes the bill will also help at the state level and give the Kentucky Department of Education some time to revamp what seems to be an antiquated system.
The bill is retroactive, so any projects the school board has underway, like the new Hanson Elementary School, can be done without the constant need for approvals for even small changes. He said the bill will also allow the school district to move through projects more quickly, like the auxiliary and storm shelter gyms.
“In order to take advantage of HB 678, local boards have to adopt a resolution and have to approve that by majority vote,” said Cline.
The Hopkins County School Board did unanimously pass the resolution.
The school board went into a closed session after the action items to discuss an appointment, discipline, or dismissal of an employee or student. No action was taken when the board returned to open session.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• presented the the “Remember Your Why” Award to Carlos White, the head custodian at Browning Springs Middle School for his dedication to the students and staff at BSMS.
• approved payments to A&K Construction in the amount of $217,339.05 and to Trane in the amount of $187,552 for work on the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved a lease agreement with Pitney Bowes for a postage machine at South Hopkins Middle School.
• approved to accept the KETS School Facilities Construction Commission Second Offer of Assistance for the 2022 school year in the amount of $73,961.
• approved to accept bids for a 50hp Tractor for Hopkins County Central High School.
• approved the 2022-2023 Hopkins County Schools technology plan.
• approved a change of order for the new Hanson Elementary School where wall panels will now be purchased from The Norrenbrock Co.
• approved purchase order 49 from Norrenbrock Company for the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved the revised purchase order summary form for the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved bids to Kenny Kent Chevrolet to purchase two -three quarter ton 4WD work trucks for the district maintenance department.
• approved the hire of Sherman Cater Barnhart for the A/E services for the high school auxiliary gym projects and approved initial BG 1 for the high school auxiliary gym projects.
• approved the 2021-2022 revised school calendar.
• approved student insurance bid renew with Roberts Insurance and Investments for the 2022-2023 school year.
• approved memorandum agreement with Family Resource Youth Service Center.
• approved to accept the proposal from Alford, Nance, Jones, & Oakley for the financial. statement audit for the 2022-2026 school years.
• approved 29 service contract vendors for the 2022-2023 school year.
• approved to accept bids for LP Gas, Uniforms, and Mop service for the 2022-2023 school year.
The next meeting of the Hopkins County Board of Education is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.