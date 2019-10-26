One of the suspects in a Madisonville drug ring investigation waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday after first saying he wanted one.
The decision by Kenneth Vannoy, 37, means his case will go before an upcoming Hopkins County grand jury. He is held on five charges, including engaging in organized crime.
Officers made eight arrests in late September to break up what they called a synthetic drug trafficking ring. Detectives said they seized about 820 grams of possible synthetic drugs and 14 firearms. One of the weapons reportedly was stolen.
In another arraignment Friday, Marquis McRae, 21, of Evansville waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Judge David Massamore reduced his cash bond from $25,000 to $2,500.
McRae and Ahvier Lamb, 19, of Evansville are charged with leading Madisonville police on a chase Tuesday, Oct. 16. A report of shots fired on South Harrig Street ended with the men being arrested along Interstate 69. A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on 17 counts the next day.
Lamb also appeared in court Friday. But his arraignment was postponed two weeks, after he told the judge he lacks an attorney.
