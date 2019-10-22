Outside of Breaking Bread Ministry in Madisonville on Saturday stood roughly 20 bikers helping wherever they were needed.
Members of the Dixie Flyers donated 80 coats ranging in sizes from infant to triple-extra-large to Coats for Kids of Hopkins County."
"You got to take care of the kids, they're our future -- it's a gift," said Mike "Pig Pen" Shannon. "They're the ones that are growing up, and they're the ones that will come up with the cure, and they're the ones that need a break. You don't even know what a kid will do 'till he gets an education, and you got to help them when they're young -- help them to grow up and
see flyers/page a4
become good people, they need a chance."
Madisonville and its kids have always been important to the Flyers, said Shannon.
"Our patch says Madisonville, we don't claim anything else," said Shannon. "We're Madisonville people, so we help Madisonville -- that's our first priority -- and we've done that for 85 years."
Flyer's member Tim "Kracker" Doss said that they want to help their hometown.
"It's our hometown, you know, take care of your own first, then everybody else," he said. "We like giving to the kids and taking care of them and letting them know that we are not what the TV portrays us to be -- we're a whole lot nicer. We're just average working people like everybody else."
Club member Jeff "Sarge" Rodgers said they help people in the community when they can.
"We can't do a whole lot, but we do what we can cause we are all working men, and we got our families to take care of. In fact, in our club it's family, work, club -- those are our priorities," he said. "If you don't do that, we can't use you."
Coats for Kids reached out to the Dixie Flyers to be one of the organization's sponsors this year.
"We went out and talked to them and asked if they would sponsor us," said Coats for Kids representative Susan Coakley. "The Flyers said they would be more than glad to help, so they sent in a sponsor fee, and then they had a fundraiser and got coats -- they have answered prayers for us."
In all, 59 coats were given out Saturday. Continued efforts through the Hopkins County Schools Family Resource Centers will help supply jackets for other students in need.
"The Flyers have made it possible that we've had more funding for the schools because they have funded a lot of this," said Coakley. "And, they're just awesome."
The families who came to Breaking Bread were given both a free meal and groceries, which they can do each third Saturday of the month. Nancy Johnson, the great-grandmother of grapevine student Lillian Mayes, 10, said that programs like Coats for Kids are incredibly crucial for her family.
"It means the world to me," she said. "I can't afford her clothes, and I get no help for her at all. I get no financial aid, no nothing, and it gets hard sometimes, and this means the world to me."
After donating $100 to be one of Coats for Kids sponsors, the Dixie Flyers donated another $150 to the organization Saturday morning.
"We do whatever we can, it's just what we do," said Shannon. "This is to help the community. You ask people around here what we do -- you don't hear about us speeding up and down the street or getting in fights. We help the community -- that's what we do."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.