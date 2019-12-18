Jail formalizes marriage policyfor inmates

Cynics sometimes compare married life to the "ball and chain" of a prisoner. But once in a while, love and marriage really can reach behind bars.
The Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved a new policy Tuesday concerning jail inmates who want to become married. There was nothing in writing about it before.
"It was something we had dealt with on a case-by-case basis," Jailer Mike Lewis told the court's Public Safety Committee. "When somebody said, 'I want to get married,' then we dealt with the logistics of getting it worked out."
Lewis cited a 1987 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said inmates have a constitutional right to become married while behind bars. He said the jail only receives a couple of requests per year, and sometimes has none at all.
The new policy only covers one paragraph. It focuses on inmates marrying outsiders. While the Hopkins County Jail houses both men and women, Lewis said he's never received a request from two inmates who want to marry each other.
The Fiscal Court approved a second new jail policy Tuesday, covering the Second Chance Offender Re-Entry Program (SCORE). Lewis said two inmates so far have taken advantage of the program, where the county helps prisoners at the end of their sentences find places to live
See Jail/Page A3
while they work.
"They're not trustees," Lewis said. "It's kind of like work-release," with full-time jobs for the city of Madisonville and pay building in checking accounts.
"To hear that kind of report is joyful to me," Magistrate Billy Parrish told Lewis.
The jailer said about 70 state inmates in Hopkins County qualify for SCORE. He hopes to have at least 35 inmates in the program by spring. But Lewis still has some frustrations with the program at the state level.
"What have you got to do to be eligible? We don't know. The state has not told us," Lewis said.
Lewis added that he sees "hypocrisy" in some SCORE rules set by the Kentucky Department of Corrections. For instance, inmates can take phone calls while on a job, but they're barred from having their own cellphones.
In other business Tuesday, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court:
• approved a bid of $67,775 to fix cracked walls and flooring in the lobby of the Judicial Center. The Administrative Office of the Courts will pay for the repairs, after the county completes the bid process.
• clarified the spending of more than $10,000 for an outdoor Christmas tree in downtown Madisonville. Magistrate Ronnie Noel said the money was reimbursed to the county from the Hopkins County Tourism Advisory Board.
• accepted more than $465,000 in discretionary road money from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
• approved a deed restriction for 10 acres of land around the West Kentucky Archery Complex, next to the undeveloped Sports Complex. Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said the land must be used for public purposes.
• appointed Madisonville Deputy City Administrator Libby Spencer to the county Extension District Board.
