The Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation will officially announce a new business, CLAAS FARMPOINT during a press conference on Thursday.
A MHCEDC release says that CLAAS is a “groundbreaking” new business dedicated to transforming the “on-farm experience through mobile-first-driven technology.”
The official announcement for the new business will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the MHCEDC headquarters, 38 West Arch Street in Madisonville.
Melanie Tapp, the business relationship director for MHCEDC, said the event will offer a unique opportunity to witness the unveiling of the game-changing technology and connect with the minds behind its development. A special video presentation will begin at 4:15 p.m.
“Attendees will gain insights into the groundbreaking mobile-first driven solutions offered by CLAAS FARMPOINT, ensuring a paradigm shift in the way farmers operate,” she said.
Patricio Frangella, the head of Commercial Development for CLAAS, said the company represent a new era of innovation in the agricultural industry by utilizing cutting-edge, customer-centric driven technology to redefine farming practices.
“By leveraging advanced solutions and tools, FARMPOINT empowers farmers to optimize operations, make data-driven decisions, and achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and productivity on their farms,” he said.
The company claims that the launch of CLAAS FARMPOINT will not only revolutionize on-farm experiences but also bring significant economic benefits to the region.
Eric Raby, the senior vice president-Americas, said CLAAS is committed to investing in the local community by creating 30 employment opportunities in Hanson.
“This expansion highlights CLAAS’s dedication to driving growth and prosperity within western Kentucky and Hopkins County is ideally situated for our base of operations,” he said. “The arrival of CLAAS FARMPOINT will have a cascading effect, bolstering the local economy and strengthening the agricultural sector.”
Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield said this is an exciting time for the county.
“We welcome CLAAS FARMPOINT to our community with open arms,” he said. “The introduction of this innovative business marks a significant milestone in our region’s development. We are thrilled to witness the transformative impact that CLAAS FARMPOINT will have on our agricultural industry and the resulting positive effects in our area.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.