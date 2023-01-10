The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 will be remembering and honoring the first responders who worked on Sept. 11, 2001 during an event this Saturday.
The auxiliary will be presenting Freedom Flags to several groups at 3 p.m. at the American Legion, 856 Legion Drive in Madisonville.
Terri Whitfield, with the auxiliary, said they want to continue to educate the students in schools while honoring first responders.
“I think the presentation of the flags is important because the kids in school now were not born when 9/11 happened,” she said.
The auxiliary will be presenting a Freedom Flag to each grade school in Madisonville, along with a book called “Unfurling the Flag,” which talks about the Freedom Flag. Flags will also be given to the junior high schools, the Madisonville Police Department, and the city.
A book will also be donated to the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library.
The design of the Freedom Flag was based on the events of Sept. 11, 200. Each symbol honors first responders, the twin towers, the Pentagon, both airline flight passengers, and those who died as a result of that day.
Whitfield said there is legislation coming up to designate the Freedom Flag as the Kentucky State Flag of Remembrance under House Bill 65.
The presentation will have remarks from Jane McKnight, the Kentucky Freedom Flag Ambassador, and a steel relic from one of the twin towers will be on display during the presentation.
“It will just be for that day during this,” said Whitfield.
Whitfield said she and McKnight are working on getting the relic displayed at one of the elementary schools in Madisonville. For the past year, it has been on display at a school in Hopkinsville.
