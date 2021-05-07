Despite the inevitable spring showers that have pushed through the region recently, work on the mountain bike trails at Grapevine Park is progressing, according to officials from Rogue Trails, LLC out of Rogers, Arkansas.
On Wednesday Robert Laswell, a trail boss with Rogue Trails, said the project is still on schedule despite the weather slowing things down.
Laswell said the soil in the Grapevine area is something that trail building is meant for.
“I want everyone in this town to understand, you have some of the best jump soil,” he said. “People ship this kind of soil in to build jump parks and you have it. This town should have some sort of jumpstyle park somewhere because this soil comes out of the ground ready, and people pay to have this type of soil. Really good dirt in this area.”
Steve Schneider, the quality assurance and trail resource lead for Rogue, talked about the process of building mountain bike trails.
“First thing we do is ride in the morning, then we build and then we ride it in the evening,” he said. “That is our motto, We Ride, We Build, We Ride. We use the trail we make.”
According to James Seargent II, who first presented the project to the city, the trail is 80% cut but not complete. Seargent also said that drainage and boardwalks still need to be completed so the trail continues to be closed, but all roads are newly paved. Parking lot expansion, street light and restrooms are also in progress.
On Saturday, June 5, the city is planning a grand opening not only for the mountain bike community but also for all residents of Madisonville and Hopkins County to be able to come check out the trails.
The grand opening has been tentatively set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the ribbon cutting happening around 10:30 a.m., according to Madisonville Public Relations Director Sara Lutz.
At the opening, there will be bike instructions done by Seargent.
“We will have bike instruction clinics and then for the jump lines, we will have a jump clinic as well so people can understand how to ride those,” he said. “In the picture, it is going to be the community, experienced mountain bikers and we will also have an opportunity for beginners to learn. Coming later in 2021, we should have a beginner section.”
The section being built now is considered for intermediate mountain bikers, according to Sergeant.
“It is coming but in different stages,” he said. “We have had a couple of conversations about bringing this section back up. It has not been put out to bid yet.”
Seargent said the construction for the beginner area will not take as long as the eight-mile of trail being constructed now.
