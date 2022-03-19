The first week or two after Daylight Savings Time is always the hardest for many people because they’ve lost an hour, and that hour can be very important when it comes to sleep.
Dr. Reagan Gilley, the medical director for the Sleep Center at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said sleep is a global component of health.
“The lack of sleep really impacts overall health,” he said.
Some studies done by the University of Michigan several years ago showed that when it comes to springing forward there was an increase in motor vehicle accidents, heart attacks, and heart disease.
He said how well and how long people sleep is a strong indicator of overall health and can affect the brain, heart, and lungs.
“People who get adequate sleep for them, tend to end up having better concentration, attention, better brain health, fewer incidences of depression or anxiety, and decreased risk for dementia,” said Gilley.
Adequate sleep also gives people better control of blood pressure, lowers the risk of heart disease and diabetes, and weight gain is more likely to happen to people who get less sleep.
He said while this is a little too late to start now that the time change has happened, there are some things people can do next year to prepare in advance.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine suggested people start trying to adjust a few nights before or even a week before the time change.
“We find that for most people they can only move their clock back, their circadian rhythm, about 20-30 minutes every 3-5 days,” said Gilley. “It may take a week on the early side or 10 days on the later side to fully adjust to moving the clock back.”
Right now, some ways to help make waking up a little easier would be to have a set wake-up time every day. He said that has shown to be helpful for the majority of people.
“Even if you have a day off, sleeping in maybe no more than 45 minutes doesn’t impact that biological clock all that much,” said Gilley.
Bright light in the morning can also help wake people up and help them get their day going. He said people’s circadian rhythm is set to be tired around darkness and more alert around daylight.
Gilley said these tips can help most people, but problems sleeping may not be caused only by the time change. At the sleep center, they see a lot of snoring or sleep apnea, restless legs, or other related bedtime movement disorder problems.
“In the sleep center, we will help anyone who has any sleep-related complaint or issue,” he said.
A lot of people may not think they need sleep medicine because they’ve been snoring their entire lives or they’ve dealt with restless legs for years. Gilley said that is fine, but for those who do, the sleep center can help.
They see a wide range of patients from children aged two to adults. The center does take self-referrals and anyone interested in knowing more or looking for help can reach out to the center.
For more information on sleep medicine, contact the Baptist Health Deaconess Sleep Center at 270-825-5918.
