Anyone trying to wash road salt off of their cars this week may have noticed that all of the car washes in Madisonville seem to be closed. That isn’t a fluke, its because the city of Madisonville has placed a restriction on the use of water for certain purposes due to reduced levels in the city’s fresh water tanks.
“Our water system has experienced extremely high demand during the cold weather temperatures,” said a press release from the city on Friday. “This is due to several residential and commercial customers with busted pipes and continued dripping pipes.”
Earlier this week the city was asking residents and business owners to be sure to check their property for any signs of leaks, stating that the water system had seen higher than normal usage during last week’s storm. That high usage continues to be an issue, forcing the city to take steps to rectify the problem, including placing restrictions on water usage.
The City of Madisonville has placed a restriction on the use of water for car washing, pressure washing and other hose clean-up activities. Anyone found to be in violation of that restriction could be punished, according to the city’s release.
“Customers found in violation of restricted functions may be subject to having service removed until our system has returned to full capacity,” said the release.
Mayor Kevin Cotton said it wasn’t the city’s decision, those restrictions were required by the state.
“Once you go into conservation, the Kentucky Division of Water requires you to shut those places down because you are trying to conserve water,” he said. “Car washes are considered a luxury, not an essential function. Hopefully by the first of the week we will be back to normal levels.”
Cotton added that since the arctic blast arrived last Thursday night, the city has shut down more than 250 residential and commercial water meters due to burst lines and leaks.
City officials are also urging residents to help conserve water for the time being by taking quick showers instead of baths, using quick cycles on dish washers and washing machines, and continuing to inspect their plumbing for any signs of water leaks in the wake of last week’s storm.
“Things are looking better on the water side,” added Cotton. “We did put out a press release, that is just to help us get water levels back to where they need to be. Its just a slow go. The water temperature in the lake is still too low. The rain coming in will help with that and allow us to produce more water.”
At this point the city doesn’t seem to be in any danger due to low water levels, but residents may still have to wait until the first of the week to wash their cars.
If you have any questions, or to report a problem contact the Water Distribution Department at 270-824-2140, or after hours, Central Dispatch at 270-821-1720.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.