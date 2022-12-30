CARWASH2`.jpg

The F5 Autowash, like other car washes in Madisonville was closed on Friday due to a city restriction on water usage.

 Caley Smith

Anyone trying to wash road salt off of their cars this week may have noticed that all of the car washes in Madisonville seem to be closed. That isn’t a fluke, its because the city of Madisonville has placed a restriction on the use of water for certain purposes due to reduced levels in the city’s fresh water tanks.

“Our water system has experienced extremely high demand during the cold weather temperatures,” said a press release from the city on Friday. “This is due to several residential and commercial customers with busted pipes and continued dripping pipes.”

