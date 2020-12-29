The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Bradley Lewis, 42, of Central City, was charged Monday with possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Audrey Cooper, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication.
Jarred Weideman, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with no operators — moped license.
Tina Fugate, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to yield right of way, failure to produce insurance card and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Dylan Littlepage, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Cassie Strader, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Dustin Riggs, 29, of Nebo, was charged Sunday with third-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
