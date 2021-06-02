Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach estimates about 40% of county residents have been fully vaccinated and expects that number to continue to climb.
“It is very obvious that vaccines are working to get us out of this pandemic,” said Beach. “Be part of the solution, please.”
The Pfizer vaccine was approved for use on children ages 12 and older, and the Health Department started administering the first dose in May. She said they administered over 200 doses at the schools. Now that school is out for the summer, the Health Department is seeing students at the clinic.
“Right now, we are having a few students every day that are wanting the Pfizer (vaccine),” said Beach.
The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine has to be administered about 21 days after the first dose, she said. The Health Department nurses will administer the second dose at the clinic and to summer school students at the schools.
“We will still be doing those in the school, but we are also doing them every day at the Health Department,” said Beach.
The second dose will be administered starting next week on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, she said.
As for COVID-19 cases, Beach said the numbers have been very steady, ranging from 30-40 new cases a week.
The Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases since May 24, bringing the total number of active cases to 108. There have been 4,165 people who have recovered from COVID-19 and 147 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the Hospital, said they are still seeing positive COVID-19 test results every day and consistently have patients in the hospital with COVID-19.
“We are not finished with this battle just yet,” she said.
Quinn said the hospital had four COVID-19 positive patients as of Tuesday, with one in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 3% of the Hospital’s total patient population.
“We remain cautiously optimistic that with the number of vaccinated people and with many events being held outdoors, that we will not see a significant spike in positive cases,” she said.
There is still a sizable group that has chosen not to get vaccinated which leaves them vulnerable, said Quinn.
Beach urges those hesitant to get the vaccine to talk with their medical provider about the vaccines and not get information off social media.
“Most physicians in town have gotten the COVID vaccine and our pediatricians in town are all recommending them to their patients,” she said. “Please get your information from your local doctor.”
Beach said all three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are available at the Health Department by appointment.
To make an appointment, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
As restrictions start to lessen, Baptist Health is also easing up on some restrictions in areas of the hospital.
Quinn said hospital visitation is now 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, and the front main entrance is now open to the public.
All visitors are still required to wear a mask in the facility at all times unless instructed to remove it by a healthcare professional, she said.
If any visitor is sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, Quinn said the hospital asks them to not enter the facility unless seeking medical attention.
No children under the age of 16 are permitted to visit the hospital at this time, she said. Waiting rooms are still closed, and no visitors are allowed on the Behavioral Health Unit unless requested by a psychiatrist.
Quinn said one visitor is allowed in the Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation area, the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center, the same-day surgery area and the Emergency Department. Two visitors are allowed in the Labor & Delivery area, the Critical Care Unit and the Medical/Surgical Unit.
No visitors are allowed to see any patient who is positive for COVID-19, she said.
Exceptions can be made for NICU and end-of-life patients at the unit leader’s discretion, said Quinn.
