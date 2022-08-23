According to a release from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, a teacher at Hopkins County Central High School was arrested on Monday at the Hopkins County Board of Education, accused of the sexual abuse of a minor.
HCSO report that they were contacted by the board of education on Thursday in reference to an incident that allegedly occurred on Wednesday. Details of the reported incident were not released, but the report states that the investigation is ongoing.
James P. Larson, 55, who is listed as the Health teacher at HCCHS, was charged with the sexual abuse of a juvenile and transported to the Hopkins County Detention Center.
In a statement released to the media, the district stated, “Hopkins County Schools’ number one priority is the safety of our students and staff. Due to the confidentiality of personnel situations, we cannot comment on specific incidents and investigations. But, as required by law, Hopkins County Schools does and will continue to immediately report all suspected incidents of child abuse, neglect, dependency, and any potential criminal activity that comes to the attention of our administration. This matter has been turned over to law enforcement.”
