Home health agencies have always prided themselves on helping families keep their loved ones in their own homes for as long as possible.
As with most healthcare-related providers, COVID-19 has had an impact on the home health providers and those they serve.
Belinda Hill, Baptist Health Home Health agency director, said since the start of COVID-19 there have been a lot of changes to their protocols to ensure the safety of the staff and their patients.
“We have multiple protocol changes that started in March, and they have changed very often since March,” said Hill.
CDC guidelines of wearing personal protective equipment before entering the home of a patient is always followed, regardless if the individuals id COVID-19 positive or not, she said.
Staff were face masks, eye coverings including goggles or safety glasses and gloves.
Those precautions are for the non-COVID-19 patients, as for the positive COVID-19 patients — they wear M-95, face shields, gowns, shoe covers, hair covers and gloves, said Hill. Once they leave the patients house, they immediately take off the protection and put it in a bag.
“We dress just like they would if they were in a hospital,” she said.
Before even coming into work, employees have to take an online COVID-19 screening of themselves to make sure they can work that day. They also do a telephone screening with the patient before visiting the home in case the patient or caregiver has tested positive.
“A lot of patient homes we walk into, the patient isn’t COVID positive, but the caregiver is,” said Hill.
They have had to adjust how they monitor their patients, like increasing the number of telehealth equipment they use on patients because it monitors the patient’s oxygen saturation, blood pressure, heart rate and respirations 24 hours a day, she said.
For those that do not want to wear it, they provide the patients with their own blood pressure cuff, stethoscope and pulse oximeter so they can monitor themselves at home.
At times Baptist has struggled with staffing because people have needed to be quarantined, though not many of the staff have developed COVID-19 themselves, she said.
“We have tried to work with them as much as we can,” said Hill.
She said they are actually seeing a lot of patients in their homes that would normally be in a skilled nursing facility because the nursing homes may not be able to take the patients back for various COVID-19 related reasons.
Hill said it has been stressful and challenging on everyone at Home Health with many field staff becoming fatigued.
“We are glad to be able to help the patients to be able to stay home versus being in a hospital,” she said.
Another home care agency in Madisonville that is working to keep their patients safe from COVID-19 is Black Pearl Home Care.
“We still have our employees, and we are still able to provide the care that is needed.” said Carlye Harper, agency manager at Black Pearl.
Black Pearl requires any of their direct service professionals that are doing care in the home to report when they are not feeling well and they require a negative COVID-19 test, she said. They also require employees to screen themselves, take their temperatures every day before work and log that into a book.
Harper said many of their patients lately have been families that are leery about having their loved one in a nursing home.
“Just knowing their loved one can be taken care of in the comfort of their own home gives a lot of families ease,” said Harper.
