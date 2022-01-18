With January being National Blood Donation Month it seems a bit ironic for officials to call for a blood donation crisis, but that is in fact the case. According to the Red Cross, there are blood shortages all over the country, and according to local Baptist Health officials it is becoming a reality in our neighborhood as well.
“At this time our employees have stepped up and are doing a great job of donating for us to get our supply up,” Kristy Quinn, Director of Marketing/ PR for Baptist Health. “ All of the blood donated here stays here for our patients, we do not sell it. To that end, blood does have a shelf life and if we get a huge amount of donations at one time that could lead to some waste and we don’t want to do that.”
Also, keeping COVID in mind, social distancing still plays a huge roll in donations. Only a certain number of people are allowed in the donation area at one time so it is now required that people make an appointment to donate to help regulate this. Donors must wait for several weeks after giving blood to give again, so it is important not to sound the alarms for these reasons unless truly critical.
“We know that after big disasters people go donate in droves because it is something they can do to help, but sometimes it can be too much of a good thing all at one time,” Quinn said.
Baptist Health and other local clinics are always looking for new donors. If anyone would like to help, please schedule an appointment with the local Blood Bank, located at 900 Hospital Drive in Madisonville.
