The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office has announced that there is now an active warrant for the arrest of Douglas Nathan Phelps in connection with a hit and run fatality on Tippett Road near Hanson on Wednesday.
Phelps is wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Render Aid with a Fatality and Driving on a DUI Sudpended License.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCSO at 270-821-5661 or Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.
According to an earlier release from HCSO, at 12:49 a.m. on Nov. 9, deputies were dispatched to Tippett Road in reference to an individual lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located the body of a deceased male who has since been identified as 30-year-old Zachary T. Higgins.
