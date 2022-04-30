The Hanson City Commission had a packed agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting
They heard the first readings for the 2022-23 budget, a utility ordinance, and the reduction of boundaries ordinance.
Casey Pearson, the Hanson city clerk, said there were no major changes to the 2022-2023 budget.
“We have a revenue of $1,483,200 and an expenditure of $1,483,200,” she said.
The city’s budget actually decreased a little bit this year, she said.
As for the utility installation ordinance, that would require anyone who wants to install utility lines like water, electric, gas, telephone, and sewer to get a permit from the city.
Pearson said it is so the city will know where the lines are and to help keep the road from being torn up.
Hanson Mayor Jim Epley said some of the companies have been leaving the cables in the ditch, and when the city cleans out the ditches, they end up cutting the cables.
“We just ask them to let us know,” he said.
According to the ordinance, if anyone is convicted of violating the ordinance, they can be fined no less than $25 and no more than $250. Each day of violation will be considered a separate offense.
During the meeting, the commission also heard an ordinance to reduce the city boundaries.
Epley said there are about 70 acres on the west side of the city where the owners have asked to be removed from the city limits.
He said the roads in that area have been maintained by the county for years, and now the county is saying it belongs to the city, and the city does not have over $200,000 to repair the road.
“The [property owners] asked to be brought out because nobody would take care of it,” said Epley.
The reduction of boundaries will need to be voted on and will be on the ballot in November before the boundaries change. He said only the property owners can vote to remove it.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, the city commission also heard an update on the North Livingston Street playground. Pearson said the area has recently had some flooding, and the city realized the playground would need to be raised to avoid further flooding.
Epley said the engineer on the project is working on solving the drainage problem in that area.
“Our plans are to raise it up and get it above the flood plain in case it happens again,” he said.
The commission decided to table the discussion of purchasing benches, trash cans, and the installation of a shade pavilion until the problem is solved.
During a special called meeting on Friday morning, the commission heard the second readings of the budget, reduction of boundaries, and the utility ordinance. All three passed.
The next scheduled meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at city hall.
