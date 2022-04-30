Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this morning. Then partly cloudy. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.