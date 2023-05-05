During Monday night’s meeting of the Madisonville City Council, members decided to table discussion of a request from Eastview Baptist Church to close a portion of North Kentucky Avenue for a special event in late July.
“They are wanting to have a kickball tournament on July 22,” said city clerk Kim Blue. “They have permission from the hospital to use the grassy area across from the health department where the old hospital used to be.”
The request is to close North Kentucky Avenue from Waddle Avenue to Halson Avenue/East North Street so that area can be used to park food trucks during the event.
“My concern is that they are requesting to close North Kentucky Avenue which is the northbound alternative of one way streets with Scott Street for north-south transit in the community,” said council member Frank Stevenson. “We would have to look at detouring traffic over to Franklin Street and then back over. If they just wanted to use it for food trucks, why wouldn’t they close Waddell?”
Mayor Cotton said the event wasn’t for two month, so he would seek more information from the church and present an updated request to the council at a later meeting.
During the meeting, council members also voted to approved a bid of over $763,000 from Bobby Luttrell & Sons, LLC for construction of a new Choctaw Street Pump Station.
Three bids were received for the project. Luttrell’s winning bid of $763,106.25 was the lowest of the three bids received by over $100,000. The company is also one that the city has worked with before.
