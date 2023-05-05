During Monday night’s meeting of the Madisonville City Council, members decided to table discussion of a request from Eastview Baptist Church to close a portion of North Kentucky Avenue for a special event in late July.

“They are wanting to have a kickball tournament on July 22,” said city clerk Kim Blue. “They have permission from the hospital to use the grassy area across from the health department where the old hospital used to be.”

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.