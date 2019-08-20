Back in Time

Photo submitted by the Historical Society of Hopkins County

Historical Society members were unsure of information related to this photo of a Hopkins County group that visited Mammoth Cave. Perhaps it was a church or school group on a field trip or social outing. If you have any information regarding this picture, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. Gary Hamby emailed in regarding Saturday's "Back in Time" photo that depicted President Abraham Lincoln. Hamby said the man dressed as Lincoln was his uncle, Macon Ray, who was a teacher and coach at the former South Hopkins High School. Hamby said Ray eventually moved near Louisville and passed away several years ago.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.