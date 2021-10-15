The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Garrett O’ Bennett, 29, of Henderson, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Jana Bivins, 35, of Earlington, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear and contempt of court.
Asa Chasteen, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault.
