Hopkins County School system has implemented a new communication platform to make it easier for parents, students and teachers to communicate.
Parents and teachers will sign up for Parent Square, while students in grades sixth through twelfth will sign up for Student Square.
HCS Assistant Superintendent Damon Fleming said the platform allows the school system to put all the communication into one platform versus having multiple platforms.
“We are always looking for ways to engage more of our families and more of our parents,” he said.
The biggest way Parent Square has impacted the school system is in translation services. He said the program will translate messages into over 100 different languages.
“A teacher can send a message to a parent in English, they can receive it in Spanish, they can type back in Spanish, and the teacher will get it in English,” said Fleming. “We think it will really help engage our families, especially when there are language barriers.”
The program also works well with sports. He said before, if a student played a sport, the parent would need a special code to see any message sent by the coach, but Parent Square allows them to set up different groups within the app.
April Devine, the director of pupil personnel, said her son plays high school soccer, and since joining the app, she can see his soccer schedule, his practice schedule, and the assignments his teachers post as well.
“It is a tool for both athletics and academics,” she said.
The school system also plans to use the app as a way to send out permission forms, truancy letters, and other important information.
“We have recently started sending our truancy letters through Parent Square, and it is actually reaching more homes than what a standard letter through U.S. Postal would reach,” said Devine.“Parents will receive a notification if their student is out under an unexcused absence or parent note.”
Melissa Taylor, the digital learning coach for HCS, said several teachers used Parent Square to send out permission forms and started receiving signed ones back immediately.
“Instead of having to keep going and checking the backpack and reminding the students, they now just have it instantly,” she said.
This year teachers are using Parent Square to set up their parent-teacher conferences. She said the tool allows teachers to set up appointments, send it to the parents, and parents can pick a specific time to arrive at the school instead of showing up at 3 p.m. and waiting in line.
“All the teachers I have worked with so far are extremely receptive,” said Taylor. “They are excited about it. They like the fact that it is one platform. They don’t have to send papers home.”
Fleming said they plan on using the tool as a way to send out emergency messages to everyone instead of through Infinite Campus.
“That is the reason we are telling all parents they need to download the app. They need to sign up for Parent Square,” he said.
Devine said if any parent is not signed up with Parent Square and a permission form goes out, they can view the form but won’t be able to sign it digitally.
To participate in Parent or Student Square, the person’s email address and phone number must be up-to-date in the Infinite Campus system.
If any parent or student has questions about Parent or Student Square, they can contact their school.
