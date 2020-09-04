Thursday saw five new COVID-19 cases, according to the numbers released by the Hopkins County Health Department.
As of Thursday morning, there are 516 cases of COVID-19 in Hopkins County, according to the numbers released.
Of those 516 cases, the death toll remains at 35 while 412 have recovered leaving a total of 69 active cases in Hopkins County.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported Thursday that the number of positive coronavirus cases has now surpassed 50,000, with at least 50,885 cases in Kentucky, 906 of which were newly reported Thursday. One hundred twenty-four of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 17 were children ages 5 and younger. The youngest was a two-month-old baby from Henderson County.
“COVID is a once-in-100-year pandemic and we’ve got to take it seriously. We’re seeing a rough week this week,” said Beshear. “While our positivity rate is going down, we’re still seeing some high numbers. Today we’re reporting 906 new cases of COVID-19. That’s our third-highest total since the very beginning.”
Beshear reported 10 new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 976 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Thursday include a 52-year-old man from Barren County; five women, ages 60, 72, 72, 79 and 85, and two men, ages 70 and 73, from Jefferson County; and an 88-year-old woman and 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
As of Thursday, there have been at least 902,446 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky.
The positivity rate currently stands at 4.53%.
At least 10,547 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
