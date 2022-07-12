The Heidi Badgett Fund has money available once again for nonprofits in the Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Webster county areas.
The fund has $24,000 in grant funding for any non-profit that helps youth and human services. The money is coming from the Heidi Badgett Fund, but United Way of the Coalfield is administering it.
Dee Padgett, the office manager for United Way of the Coalfield, said applicants can receive Heidi Badgett Funds two years in a row, then they have to take a year off before reapplying.
“There is a volunteer committee that represents all three counties, that will go over the applications and approve the application,” she said.
The grants will only be awarded to nonprofits approved by the IRS. The goal of the grant is to maximize community resources through collaboration among agencies that serve the basic health and educational needs of children ages birth to 17 years old and their families.
In past years, grant recipients have been CASA of the Midwest, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and Webster County Schools said Padgett.
The money is given out based on support projects where agencies collaborate to address the stated need, seed money for innovative projects with matching funds, funding for ongoing programs that have matching funds, and capital campaigns with match funding if the maintenance plan for the project is shown.
Padgett said the money is based on need and how the committee can best distribute it evenly.
“We just have a small amount of money,” she said.
Grant applications can be found at United Way of the Coalfield. Padgett said if anyone wants one, she can email a copy.
For more information on the grant funding or to receive a copy of the application, contact Don Howerton at executive.director@unitedwayofthecoalfield.org or Dee Padget at dee.padgett@unitedwayofthecoalfield.org or reach out by phone at 270-821-3170.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.