EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the final installment of a three-part series detailing the diagnosis, treatment and recovery related to breast cancer locally. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The best way to beat breast cancer is with help.
It takes a village to battle cancer, said Baptist Health Madisonville's Oncology Nurse Navigator Heather Tow.
"It truly does take a village to get through this," she said. "I don't think that any patient would get through it without all of us (at Baptist Health). I can see the ones who have their personal support system, the ones who have it, and the ones who don't, there's a lot that don't have that village outside of here -- so we become their village.
"We become like their family to try to rally around them and help them get through it by calling and checking on them periodically," she said.
From nurse to doctor, at the Mahr Cancer Center there are many important members of said village, but they all work as one cohesive unit when it comes to the interest of the patient.
"We all have our specific role, and it all works for the good of the patient," said Tow. "The village mentality of we all have our role is vital; we're all going to help the patient in some way. Yes, it's much easier when they do have outside support, but we have a lot that don't."
When it comes to help and support, Dr. Deval Rajyaguru, an oncologist at Baptist Health, said the hospital has a lot of resources to help anyone battling cancer.
"When it comes to help, we have a lot of resources here," he said. "As a physician, we can only do certain things, but we have a lot of ancillary staff, nursing staff, social workers, nutritionists and financial counselors. It's kind of a village, and when a patient steps into the door, I don't think they have to look for anyplace else to get help."
When a woman who is diagnosed with breast cancer walks in the Mahr Cancer Center for a consultation, she will see an oncologist and then be introduced to everyone on staff.
"The advantage of a cancer center in a small place, is the patient doesn't have to wait too long to get seen by a physician to take care of their needs," said Dr. Tejas Modi. "A patient here is not a number for us, that's the difference compared to bigger places."
Modi said his philosophy is if there is something that he can help with here in Hopkins County, then a patient doesn't need to travel to places like Nashville or Louisville.
"Treatment for breast cancer is standard; we follow the NCCN (National Comprehensive Cancer Network) guidelines that everyone follows in the United States," he said. "Treatment is pretty much standard. They're going to have the same treatment here as they do in Nashville or Louisville."
Modi said staff understands the strain the treatments place on patients.
"Treatment for cancer takes a lot of support from family as well as from the facility they're being treated," he said. "They need some fluids, nausea medication and other things -- so it's easier for things to get done at home rather than traveling."
Having a local option for cancer treatment is not something every rural community has, said Rajyaguru.
"People want to stay in the comfort of their home after receiving cancer treatment. I think that it is extremely important for them to be around friends and family, instead of staying in some hotel and get treatment 100 miles from home," he said. "We don't recognize it enough, but having that support system, it's a big deal for patients around here."
For Modi, caring about his patients resounds within him on a personal level.
"My grandmother had multiple cancers: a share of skin cancer, a share of breast cancer and unfortunately, we lost her because of colon cancer," he said. "I have seen what kind of support you need for cancer, and when you are treating someone with cancer -- you're not just treating cancer, you're treating the whole person, and sometimes you need to support the family as well."
As a field of study, Modi said cancer research is advancing quickly.
"We have so many advances in cancer research and treatment; no other field has this much advancement in the medicine and treatment options that are available," he said.
The doctors at Baptist Health could not stress enough that every female after the age of 40 should get a mammogram every year.
"Not everyone that has cancer has symptoms," said Modi. "Many patients we see with a stage zero or stage one breast cancer haven't felt any lumps in the breast, or they're not having signs of cancer like a pain or skin change or any nipple discharge."
With a mammogram, they can catch cancer at earlier stages, thus having a higher chance of a cure, he said.
"The mammogram is the single most important stage, if you ask me, that saves lives," said Modi. "We have diagnosed so many patients with stage zero cancer, meaning that the cancer was just beginning to happen, and we caught it on a mammogram."
If someone waits for a lump to get bigger, and they can feel it themselves, then it's not at stage zero -- it's higher stage and the cure rate lowers, said Modi. In the past, if someone had come to the oncologists for treatment of a big tumor, everyone required chemotherapy.
"But now we have so many tests available that we can send out for testing and categorize patients into whether they will need chemotherapy or not," Modi said.
Another thing patients should do is consult with their primary health physician, said Rajyaguru.
"They should talk about what are the risks of developing breast cancer because not everybody is created equally," he said. "Some patients are in a high-risk category -- those patients need earlier screenings."
The people who walk through the doors of the Mahr Cancer Center give so much to the staff, said Tow.
"Their ability to put on that smile, knowing they're fighting a really hard battle and trying to put one foot in front of the other, that's my why," she said. "We're going to figure out how to fight this, and I'm going to be in their corner the entire way."
Tow tells her patients that this fight is not going to be easy; it's one of the toughest battles that you've ever fought.
"But how wonderful that they can fight it right here at home -- they don't have to travel. I hear that a lot," she said. "I think supporting the patient, being here for them and having our service right here and having a fantastic cancer center, the support services that we can offer, nurses and our amazing physicians right here at home is fantastic."
If you need a consultation or have any questions or concerns about breast cancer, or any other cancer-related questions, Rajyaguru said you can always call their offices at 270-825-5800.
