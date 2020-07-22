A Hanson woman faces an assault charge after allegedly shooting her ex-husband, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police.
Ashley L. Holt, 36, is accused of shooting her ex-husband, Brock Dunbar, 35, just after 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Antioch Church Road in Hanson.
KSP troopers out of Madisonville responded to a call. Reports indicate Dunbar was treated at Baptist Health Madisonville and is in stable condition.
Holt was arrested and charged with first-degree assault (domestic violence). She was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
KSP Detective Jonathan Murphy is in charge of the ongoing investigation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.