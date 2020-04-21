Hopkins County Sheriff’s officers had an active weekend, joining in a 35-mile chase and rescuing an injured pickup driver.
Police say William O. Hoggard, 32, of Dawson Springs was being pursued by Providence Police when he entered Hopkins County shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. He already was wanted on four counts there.
A statement says Madisonville Police officers and Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies joined the chase at Nebo Road and Industrial Road. But Hoggard reportedly kept going, ignoring stop lights and stop signs while “driving erratically throughout the city.”
Hoggard reportedly led police down South Main Street to Earlington, then down U.S. 41 to Nortonville. After turning onto U.S 62, Hoggard was stopped and captured in St. Charles. No one was injured.
Hoggard is charged with first degree wanton endangerment, first degree fleeing/evading police, reckless driving, speeding, a Webster County warrant and a parole violation. He’s held on $7,000 cash bond, and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Then on Sunday night, a pickup truck driver from Evansville was flown to a trauma center after crashing in Nebo.
A statement from the Sheriff’s Office says Craig Bloomer, 34, was driving north on Rose Creek Road around 10 p.m. when he crossed the center line for unknown reasons at Coiltown Road. Bloomer apparently tried to return to the proper lane, but overcorrected and flipped the truck upside-down.
Bloomer was thrown out of the truck, and received what the statement calls “life-threatening injuries.” Major Charles Young said Monday that Bloomer was flown to a trauma center in Evansville for treatment. No one else was in the truck.
