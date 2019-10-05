Monday is voter registration deadline

If you want to vote in Kentucky's November statewide election, the deadline to register is Monday.
Hopkins County Deputy Clerk Jenny Menser said Friday that there are three ways to register. The clerk's office at 24 Union St. will have its usual hours, closing at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Mailed registration cards will be accepted as long as they're postmarked by Monday.
A third option is to register online. Menser said that brought a big response during National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
See Voter/Page A3
"We had hundreds of additional people who went online," Menser said. But she noted many of those people turned out to be duplicates. Their names already were on the voting rolls, but people wanted to be sure.
Statistics from the Kentucky Board of Elections show as of Monday, Sept. 16, Hopkins County had 33,175 registered voters.
You can check your registration status online by visiting GoVoteKY.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.