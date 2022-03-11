Madisonville Community College will host a Dual Credit Information Night at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Beshear Education Center Community Room.
Information is for parents and high school students who are interested in taking dual credit courses through the college. Students and parents will be able to ask questions about the registration process, financing, and the many options students have for courses.
Those in attendance will also be able to learn more about the college’s Senior College Academy, which is an innovative program that allows high school students to attend classes at the college during the regular school day.
All dual credit opportunities must be approved by the high school before enrollment.
For information on dual credit programs or the information night, contact the college’s Dual Credit Coordinator, Janet Railey at janet.railey@kctcs.edu or 270-824-8576.
