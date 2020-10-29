Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield is still waiting for official results from an autopsy following the death of a Hopkins County Jail inmate Oct. 10.
“Nothing has come back, but all the preliminary is leaning to natural causes,” said Mayfield. “No sign of trauma or anything like that.”
Joyce Stallworth, 52, of Earlington, was being housed in the jail on failure to appear charges after her arrest on Friday, Oct. 9 around 10:30 p.m., according to jail records.
The next day, Stallworth began showing signs of distress around 7:42 a.m. during a conversation with a Hopkins County Jail deputy.
She was transported to Baptist Health in Madisonville but was pronounced dead at 8:35 a.m. at the hospital.
Kentucky State Police are still investigating the death, and KSP Public Information Officer Trooper Rob Austin said that foul play is not suspected. He said Wednesday that there was no new updates on the investigation.
