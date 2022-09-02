Jesse Stuart Elementary will be hosting their Family Reading Night, Tuesday, September 6, from 5:30-7p.m. for all students and their families.
The theme of the evening is “Hocus Pocus, Reading Focus”, because they want to open a magical world of reading opportunities for all students.
According to Jesse Stuart Instructional Leader, Pauline Bursztynski, Family Nights have been hosted in the past, but this will be the first one since December 2019, due to the pandemic.
“The evening will start with a presentation by our kindergarten students, and lead into several fun activities for students and parent to explore,” Bursztynski said. “We will provide a hot dog dinner for attendees and free books for every student. We also have some parenting books for families.”
Bursztynski says that the Fall Book Fair will be open at this time, in the library, for those who would like to check it out. There will also be a writing and art project during family night to go along with the Hocus Pocus theme. In Room 181, there will be a spooky potions demonstration, in addition to a magical craft making station in the Art Room and a short movie being shown in the gymnasium.
For more information on this event, please visit Jesse Stuart Elementary School’s Facebook Page.
