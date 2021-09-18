Due to COVID-19, Linda Thomas had to delay choosing the “Hopkins County Women of Note” for the Hopkins County Historical Society.
Thomas said normally the women of note are honored in March to coincide with Women’s History Month, but recognizing the women was difficult since the historical society was not meeting.
“My guess is by Christmas we will be able to meet and honor them,” she said.
Since 2011, the historical society has recognized about 20 women a year, who have impacted Hopkins County in some way, she said. It was started by historical society member and historian Judy Adkins.
Adkins would create a booklet each year with a blurb on each of the women who received the award.
“There are so many women in Hopkins County that have done some special stuff in a variety of ways,” said Thomas.
One of those women is Dr. Cynthia Mason, a professor in the Department of Counseling and Student Affairs at Western Kentucky University.
Mason said she was delighted to have been chosen as a “Woman of Note” in Hopkins County. She was also a little surprised since she has not lived in Hopkins County for over 25 years.
“It means an awful lot to me and my family,” she said.
She started her career in the Hopkins County public school system as a teacher and worked her way up to being a counselor. The moment that stood out to her the most during her career was a grant she wrote with the then Hopkins County superintendent.
“I had talked to my principal about being concerned for the students who were not able to join the clubs or go on the trips the clubs took in the spring, and so many things they didn’t have,” said Mason.
When the grant was approved it covered student’s course fees, books, supplies, tutoring services, and any school-related travel. When she left Hopkins County Schools that grant was still being renewed.
Mason said after thinking about the students, families, and community members she worked with, she was glad to accept the honor of being named a woman of note.
“My family, my co-workers at Western, and my friends, they all know how much my work means to me,” said Mason.
Thomas said when looking at possible “Women of Note”, they looked at women who have excelled in education, in law, as doctors, as politicians, in business, and some authors. Some of the women have lived in Hopkins County, others were born in the area, but not all of them stayed in the county.
She said they are still trying to reach out to a few of the women to let them know they have been recognized by the historical society and hopes to announce them all by the end of this month.
“Just as soon as we get them recognized, we are going to have to start on 2022,” said Thomas.
For 2022, she is hoping to move the recognition back to March, so it can be in the same month as Women’s History Month again.
