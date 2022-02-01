If you are looking to take an at-home COVID tests, try to make sure you are home when the test arrives. Especially now with the colder weather upon us, according to health experts, it is important to not let those tests sit in your mailbox for too long or it could impact the test results.
President Joe Biden’s administration bought nearly one billion coronavirus antigen tests from a variety of manufacturers, and most tests, such as the popular iHealth test, must be stored at a temperature between 36 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Antigen tests exposed to temperatures above or below the 36-86 degree sweet spot for extended periods of time can deliver inaccurate results, according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health. The weather could present a false-negative test result researchers had said. It should be OK in the mailbox for a few hours, but that is it. It is also important to note that the test and its components must be taken at room temperature.
For more information and updates on COVID, visit the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website, govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-testing
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.