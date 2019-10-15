New elementary school to be built in Hanson

After years of discussing the future of Hanson Elementary School, officials with the Hopkins County Board of Education announced Monday the school would remain in the city.
“We are so ecstatic,” said Hanson’s Mayor Jimmy Epley, who attended Monday's meeting. “They have decided to keep the school in Hanson and not move it. I can’t thank the board enough.”
Since taking office in January, Epley said he got a call during his first week in office that said the board was considering moving the school.
“We were afraid we were going to lose the school,” he said. “It’s such a relief that the board has decided to keep it onsite and not move it.”
During Monday’s meeting, Board Chairman J.W. Durst read a statement regarding the upcoming Hanson facility project.
“The intent of the board of education is to construct a new elementary school in Hanson on our existing property,” Durst said Monday night. “Tonight in closed session, the board will be interviewing architectural firms. It is our hope to select an architectural firm and announce during our special called meeting tomorrow evening. We continue to look at ways to serve our students and be good stewards with our funding.”
In January, Hopkins County School’s local planning committee prepared a plan that included major building, repair and renovation projects that are needed over the next few years. Since 2011, this plan has involved the Hanson school.
This year, the district’s committee submitted plans that put Hanson Elementary School as the top priority, with an estimated $16 million facility to replace the aging 90-year-old school.
The new elementary facility would include 65,736 square feet and could accommodate 600 students and staff, which is 100 more than the current school.
The building will be paid for through bonds that the district issues, said Director of Finance and Business Eydie Tate, after the board returned to open session Monday.
“After these decisions are made at our board meeting, we have to go into a session of our finance corporation and issue bonds through a bonding agent,” she said. “And that will fund the whole project, and will probably take 25 years to pay off."
In other business, the board:
• approved the purchase of four new diesel school buses and a new bus driver incentive program. Durst said that the new program is in hopes of filling 15 needed bus driver positions.
• heard reports from several principals across the district. One of their biggest concerns was the shortage of substitute teachers. Hanson Elementary Principal Christy Tomes noted that she called more than 35 subs looking to fill one position Monday morning.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.