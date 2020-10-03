As family members age, those funny family stories that get retold at all the reunions and not always the exact same story, start to disappear.
As a way to preserve those stories for many generations, the Hopkins County Genealogical Society is putting a family history book together to capture all the funny and interesting stories in the lives of Hopkins County residents. The book is also open to former residents of Hopkins County.
The deadline for all the stories and photographs to be in to the Genealogical Society is Nov. 16. The book will be ready late next year.
Every household gets a free story of 500 words and a free photograph. Anyone wanting to write a little more than 500 words there is a charge of 15 cents per word and for a second photograph it is $15. The book is for sale as a pre-order for $59.95.
To share your family history and stories there is an insert in today’s paper that will have the instructions on how to participate.
