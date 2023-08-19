Hopkins County School teachers participated in the Team Hopkins Teach Together initiative for the second year.
Alaina Lancaster, the director of secondary instruction for HCS, said it is a district-wide professional development led by teachers in the district, coops, and leadership to support education throughout the school year.
“Teachers are required to get 24 hours every school year,” she said. “This covers part of it.”
This is the second year Hopkins County Schools have offered district-wide professional development. Normally, it is done at each school led by the principals.
Director of Elementary Instruction Wendy Mitchell said it is hard for principals to target the different needs and interest areas because there are only so many school staff to lead sessions.
“Putting the whole district together enables us to have really targeted professional development so that everybody can pick something that applies to them,” she said.
The professional development spanned a day and a half after the Team Hopkins kick-off on Wednesday. Lancaster said there were some required sessions on Wednesday and Thursday morning, but after that, teachers were able to choose sessions that best fit their needs to have a successful school year.
Mitchell said having the development district-wide gives people a chance to work together and grow from each other’s strengths to become better together.
“We do try to be Team Hopkins, and not just Jesse Stuart or just Hanson,” she said. “We are excited now that we are passed mandatory sessions to watch people pick areas of their interest and see how they can flourish more with them in their classroom.”
Last year, the development was one day with four sessions. Lancaster said she and Mitchell sent out a survey to see where things could improve and the teachers asked for more sessions.
“We are just listening to the needs of our teachers and catering to them,” she said.
