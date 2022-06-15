Mahr Park will be hosting a Jr. Naturalist Class this Saturday for all elementary/middle school aged children who are interested in learning more about reptiles and amphibians.
The class will be held in the Welcome Center, Saturday, June 18, from 10-11:30 a.m., located at 465 Mahr Park Drive in Madisonville.
“We will explore their similarities and differences, learn how to identify common species, and walk around Mahr Lake to discover happenings in our experimental tree frog tubes,” Ashton Robinson, Mahr Park Director said.
Closed toe shoes, bug spray and appropriate outdoor clothing is suggested. For more information on this event visit Mahr Park’s Facebook Page or call 270-584-9017.
