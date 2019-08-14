In an effort to work around busier traffic schedules, a contractor hired to do road repairs along East Center Street will be working at night, according to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman.
The $763,106 highway improvement project will involve a microsurfacing run of approximately 3.8 miles of roadway that begins near the intersection of East Center and Park Avenue and runs east to the KY 85 intersection, according to Keith Todd, public information officer with the cabinet.
To minimize traffic disruptions along this busy corridor, the contractor will be working from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily whenever weather allows, said Todd. Work was scheduled to start last night and is expected to last four to six weeks.
Microsurfacing is a two-pass process that is an industrial-strength version of the asphalt seal coating commonly used on driveways. Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic at various locations along the work zone during overnight hours.
Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work. Because of the likelihood for delays, motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route, if possible, Todd said in a news release.
Approximately 17,000 vehicles travel this section of KY 70 from I-69 into Madisonville in an average day. About 10,000 vehicles travel the section of KY 70 East of I-69 in an average day, Todd said.
Missouri Petroleum Products is the prime contractor for the project.
Todd also updated the work on the CSX rail crossing that has closed KY 336/Grapevine Road since Wednesday, July 31. Todd said the crossing is expected to open at some point Wednesday, Aug. 14, but a specific time was not provided.
