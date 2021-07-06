Local business and economy leaders are hoping that Gov. Andy Beshear’s new incentive for unemployed workers to return to work will help fill vacant spots in the county.
It was announced on June 24 that the first 15,000 Kentuckians on unemployment who rejoin the workforce by July 30 can receive $1,500.
Ray Hagerman, president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, said he is not sure how the incentive will affect businesses in Hopkins County.
“I would hope it would help solve some of the issues that we have in terms of having not enough people for the jobs we have,” he said.
At a job expo last month, he said there were over 50 employers represented that were looking to fill at least 1,200 jobs in the community. On the county’s job search website, he said there are between 500 to 600 jobs represented on the page at a time.
“The bottom line is there is no question we have over 1,000 jobs out there that need to be filled, and hopefully this incentive will get people to leave the ranks of the unemployed and go back to work,” said Hagerman.
According to a news release from Beshear’s office, the governor set aside $22.5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to pay for the program to incentivize more people to leave unemployment insurance and begin filling job vacancies throughout the commonwealth.
“We want every Kentuckian working and participating as we sprint out of this pandemic with our economy booming,” said Beshear. “We wanted the right solution — not a red state or blue state solution — to thread this needle right to energize our thriving economy while looking out for those still trying to emerge from this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic who desperately need help. This is a step in the right direction for our people, our economy and our employers.”
To qualify, an applicant must be a Kentucky resident, be employed by a Kentucky business between June 24 and July 30, and have had an active unemployment insurance claim as of June 23.
Employers will be responsible for completing an online application verifying that employees accepted employment between June 24 and July 30, according to the news release. They must also verify that employees worked 120 hours in the four weeks following new employment.
A full outline of the criteria to qualify is available on the Back to Work Incentive website, teamkybacktowork.ky.gov, and the application will be available starting Aug. 1. The Public Protection Cabinet will administer the program and process applications.
The last day to apply to the Team Kentucky Back to Work Incentive is Oct. 1.
In May, Moody’s Analytics published a positive economic outlook for Kentucky, noting mass vaccination as the driving force behind a sustained recovery in consumer services. The state’s recovery benefited from earlier reopening efforts and increased demand for manufactured goods over services. The report also found Kentucky’s manufacturing industry outperformed the nations since the national downturn last year.
Fitch Ratings, in May, showed an improvement on the state’s financial outlook to stable, reflecting the commonwealth’s solid economic recovery. The state’s April sales tax receipts set an all-time monthly record at $486.5 million, as did vehicle usage tax receipts at over $64 million.
