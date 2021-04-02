A request to move murder suspect Jeremy Wicks, 36, of Madisonville, from the Hopkins County Jail to Christian County was denied at a hearing last week.
According to an order signed by Circuit Judge Chris Oglesby, the court would not “have the authority to order a transfer of the defendant to Christian County Jail without a written agreement between the two jails.”
Wicks’ attorney claimed the inmate has been held on suicide watch since Aug. 5, 2020.
“During this time, he has not been allowed to wear his normal clothing … he is clothed only in what is colloquially referred to as a turtle suit,” according to the motion filed by the defense.
The motion also claimed that Wicks is denied any recreation and is isolated from all other inmates and says Wicks was diagnosed with acid reflux, and has allegedly been prescribed omeprazole, or Prilosec, for his condition.
According to the motion, Wicks’ medication was allegedly confiscated from him, and was given back to him before being taken away again.
Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said that Wicks was no longer on suicide watch but was still isolated from other inmates “based on his actions and the statements he has made toward staff and other inmates.”
Lewis also said Wicks doesn’t have a prescription of any kind, saying that over the counter medications can be purchased through the commissary.
Oglesby wrote in his order that the court “is not aware of the defendant having any pending charges in Christian County … the defendant has made it clear through his conduct and actions at the Hopkins County Jail since his arrest that he poses a serious risk of danger to himself, other inmates and to jail staff.”
Oglesby also sided with the jail writing that staff at the Hopkins County Jail “have not treated the defendant with deliberate indifference for his rights, safety and health. To the contrary, it appears they have taken the appropriate and necessary action to ensure the safety of the defendant, other inmates and jail staff. Moreover, this court initially expressed concern over whether it would even have authority to transfer the defendant’s housing to Christian County and unilaterally impose that responsibility on another jail.”
Wicks was charged April 6, 2020 with two counts of murder in the deaths of Elvis and Joseph Gipson. Both men were found shot in the head inside a home at 778 Hodge Street, according to police reports.
A third man, Gunner Madison, survived the attack but was severely wounded after also being shot in the head, according to reports. Wicks is facing a first-degree assault charge in connection to Madison’s injuries.
The case is scheduled for a pretrial status conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21 via Zoom.
