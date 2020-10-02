Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
Ryan Hust, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Jason Thompson, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault.
Gregory Childress, 51, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Kimberly Whitfield, 47, of Providence, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Thursday:
Diana Todd, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Eric Williams, 51, of Nortonville, was charged Wednesday with violation of a KY EPO/DVO.
Ricky Stanley, 37, of Nortonville, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault.
William Pettus, 25, of Earlington, was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Christopher Rudd, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespass.
