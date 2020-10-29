Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Connor Littlepage, 18, of Mortons Gap, was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no operators license (moped), possession of an open alcoholic container in vehicle and failure to or improper signal.
Cole Lovan, 24, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with fugitive from another state and failure to appear.
Lauryn Connelly, 19, of Newburgh, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court.
Matthew Waddle, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
Benjamin Grayson, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with driving on a suspended DUI license and failure of owner to maintain insurance.
James McKinney, 34, of Crofton, was charged Tuesday with non-payment of court costs.
David Ezell, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with possession of synthetic drugs and buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.
