Hunger pains for some students around the county are prevalent.
This summer, thousands of meals were prepared for school-aged children by Dawson Springs Independent Schools.
Last week, when students returned to virtual school, the meal program shifted from its summer program that fed school-aged children, regardless of whether they attended or not, to only enrolled students.
Tuesday, the district announced it would continue its summer feeding program, at least through September. Any student 18 years old or younger can receive a free breakfast and lunch each school day.
“I think anytime you’ve got the opportunity to open it up and impact more kids, that’s just what’s best for them, and we always welcome those kinds of opportunities,” said Supt. Lenny Whalen. “It opens it up to younger siblings of some of our students that may not be school-aged yet, but could definitely benefit and go a long way for those kids.”
School nutrition director Jeanne Blanchard said they serve breakfast and a hot lunch at their six locations around the community.
“We’re doing around 225 to 250 meal packs every day, so it’s going pretty good,” she said. “They’re enjoying the hot meals, last year at the end of the year, we were only doing cold sandwiches and stuff, so I think they’re enjoying the hot meal. And I think they like getting a meal every day instead of doing it weekly, which is also what we were doing at the end of last year.”
Teachers’ aid Vonda Castle said being able to give students meals was vital.
“It’s beneficial to our students because they’re getting two meals a day,” she said. “There may be kids that don’t get that, but they’re getting breakfast and lunch.”
The six locations and the time meals are delivered include, Rosedale Apartments, Clarkdale Court Apartment and Dayspring Church parking lot between 11:30 and 11:50 a.m.; Belmont Apartments, Dawson Springs City Park Pavilion from 11:55 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; and at Dawson Springs Schools, drive-thru between buildings, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Parents will drive up and tell the attendants how many students they have, then the meal packs will be created and given, said Blanchard.
“We package up their hot meal and their breakfast, and of course, they get milk for breakfast and milk for lunch, and they also get juice and fruit,” she said. “We’re happy to do it for them, and we enjoy coming in and being together helping the community out. I hope everyone appreciates it. We’re glad to do it.”
Blanchard said the current program would run through the end of the month, at least, depending on when students return to in-person learning.
Currently, the district has several plans for returning. The first comes after fall break on Monday, Oct. 12. The Dawson Springs Board of Education will decide on this date no later than Oct. 2.
The next possible day to return in person is after election day. Students would start Wednesday, Nov. 4, if that’s the date chosen, which will be decided by no later than Oct. 23, according to a district news release.
“We see the meal program as something extremely beneficial, and we’re grateful that it got approved,” Whalen said.
If you have any questions regarding meal pickup, contact your school at 270-797-3811.
