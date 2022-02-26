Floods are one of the most common and costly disasters across the country, and as weather patterns change so do the susceptible areas for flooding. When flooding occurs, the damage is not covered by most homeowners’ insurance policies. Many Kentucky residents believe that they don’t need flood insurance because they don’t live in a high risk flood plane, but that is not the case.
According to FEMA, people outside of the high-risk flood zones account for more than one-fourth of the claims that they receive. One-third of federal flood disaster assistance is paid to residents of non-high-risk locations each year. Anyone can be financially vulnerable to floods, so it is advisable to have flood insurance no matter where you live.
Earlier this month, Winter Storm Landon brought increased potential for flooding to parts of our state, already dealing with the rain, sleep, ice, and snow that followed the December 10-11 tornadoes.
FEMA strongly encourages homeowners, renters and business owners to protect their properties from a horrific financial loss from flooding before the next one occurs. A flood insurance policy can cover both your residence and the contents in side. Having this coverage helps people to recover faster once the flood waters recede. Flood insurance coverage applies to all flood situations, not just those named in federal disaster declarations.
You can purchase flood insurance at any time, however it does come with a 30-day wait period once you have paid the premium. For more information on policies, how to get assistance, rules, or anything else involving the topic, please visit fema.gov/flood-insurance
