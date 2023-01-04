Madisonville Community College has extended registration dates for the spring 2023 semester, giving students a few more days to get signed up for classes before the window closes.
New and returning students will be able to register for courses until Saturday. Regular registration hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the college’s Enrollment Center on the North Campus or the Muhlenberg Campus.
For students who may not be able to register during regular hours, extended registration hours will be today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the North Campus.
MCC Dean of Enrollment Management Amiee Wilkerson said it’s not too late to add education as a New Year resolution.
“We have many online and in-person course options available,” she said.”Our advisors are eager to help any interested students get started.”
The Enrollment Center, financial aid, student records, and the college’s bookstore will all be open and ready to assist students. Applicants can be admitted to the college on the spot and meet with an academic adviser to schedule classes. No appointment is necessary.
Students may also register for classes from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the North Campus. This is a special weekend registration date to ensure that all interested students have the opportunity to register.
Staff will be available to assist students with Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship applications as well. This scholarship provides free tuition for select associate degrees and short-term certificate programs in high-demand fields for students without a college degree.
The Work Ready Scholarship is applied after all other federal and state aid is posted. MCC has over 70 programs eligible for the scholarship.
For more information, contact the MCC enrollment center at 270-824-8657 or visit the college’s website at www.madisonville.kctcs.
