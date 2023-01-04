mcc logo 2.JPG
Editor

Madisonville Community College has extended registration dates for the spring 2023 semester, giving students a few more days to get signed up for classes before the window closes.

New and returning students will be able to register for courses until Saturday. Regular registration hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the college’s Enrollment Center on the North Campus or the Muhlenberg Campus.

