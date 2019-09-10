Madisonville city employees have a procedure for filing ethics complaints. But should they be allowed to file anonymously?
That was a prime topic at Monday's meeting of the city's Ethics Committee. Members reviewed a one-page fillable form that is posted on the city website. It currently requires the complaining person to give a name, home or work address and phone number.
The committee sought
guidance from City Attorney Joe Evans about whether to make the form anonymous. Evans responded in writing by recommending against it.
Evans said anonymous filings would bring "exposure to potentially frivolous complaints." He added that Madisonville's city code already has a section assuring no reprisals against employees who file complaints.
"Any complaint would be subject to open record," committee chair Jason Hawkins said. He expressed concern that the committee would have to name an accused employee during a meeting, while the accuser could remain private.
The committee, which lacked one of its three members, did not vote on the idea Monday.
Another question at the meeting was whether Madisonville city employees even know that an ethics complaint process exists. Committee member Barry McGaw suggested a document be attached to employee paychecks once a year.
City Clerk Kim Blue said the ethics violations form is only for cases of serious misconduct.
"You can't just be mad at your department head," she said.
The form can be accessed by clicking on the "forms" tab at MadisonvilleLiving.com. Blue said the procedure is different for filing ethics complaints against Madisonville police officers.
Hawkins said he has not received any ethics complaints in more than three years on the committee.
The Ethics Committee meets quarterly, with its next session expected in December.
