Last Friday, Wendy Smith announced via Facebook that when the popular Mortons Gap eatery Sissy’s Cafe had closed for the night, roughly an hour earlier, that it would be for the last time.
Smith said she decided to close after more than six years to spend more time with her family.
“It was a very hard decision to make because my workers were exceptional,” she said. “I could not have achieved any of those things without the support of my employees past and present. Each of them has brought their own personality to sissy’s, and I am forever grateful for their service.”
Smith said that after her husband had COVID-19 last year and her daughter had her first child this year, she realized she was spending a lot of time at the restaurant and not a lot of time with family.
“I prayed about it, and I chose family instead of my long hours of working,” said Smith.
She opened the restaurant in November 2015, and one of the reasons she wanted to start a business was to add to the town she loves.
“I am a lifelong citizen of Mortons Gap, and one of the reasons I opened the restaurant was because I would look up town, and it would be dead,” said Smith. “I never dreamed my little dream would become so big.”
Mortons Gap Mayor Chris Phelps said Sissy’s Cafe was one of the longest-standing businesses in the community. Residents are sad to see it go but understand the reasons behind the decision.
“As a community, we wish Mrs. Smith all the best in whatever she decides to do in the future, and for all the employees that lost their jobs, we hope they find work soon,” he said.
Smith hopes someone will come and open a new restaurant in the location. She has already received some interest in the property.
