The Earlington City Council accepted a $1,200 bid for 312 West Main Street, one of the properties that has a home in need of either renovation or being demolished.
Earlington Mayor Phillip Hunt said he walked through the home and called it rebuildable.
“We have someone wanting to renovate the house ... and create a bit of revenue for the city,” said Hunt.
He said the man who put the bid in for the home also bought another property at 301 Wilson Street that he has already cleaned up.
“He’s done a lot of good with it, and he’ll do the exact same thing there,” Hunt said. “We need to go that way of renovating homes when we can.”
Council member Danny Hartline agreed that when homes can be rebuilt, they should be.
Council member Robert Cottoner suggested approaching Habitat for Humanity to buy properties in the city.
“Habitat is running out of property in Madisonville,” he said. “We need to clean up some properties, get them presentable, and Habitat would make an effort to build some more homes in Earlington.”
Cottoner said there are about four homes that have been built in Earlington already by Habitat.
“They build good homes,” he said. “There are some families who would love to live in Earlington because of the school system and kids being able to play without a lot of crime.”
Hunt said he has met with members of the Habitat for Humanity the last few years, but COVID-19 stopped in-person meetings last year.
“People aren’t just wanting to move over here for whatever reason,” he said.
Hunt said he would ask for someone from Habitat to speak at an upcoming meeting about potential builds within the city.
